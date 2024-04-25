Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Rights Vetting Crucial for Defence Cooperation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian soldiers take part in training exercises in Townsville, Australia, June 30, 2023. © 2023 Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images (Sydney) - The Australian government should include human rights vetting provisions in all bilateral security force cooperation agreements, Human Rights Watch said in a submission to the Parliamentary Joint Standing Committee on Treaties. The committee is reviewing a proposed agreement between Australia and Fiji for defence cooperation. “The Australian military should not support, train, or appoint to its ranks anyone credibly accused of committing…


© Human Rights Watch -
