Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The politics stopping the UK from opening a youth mobility scheme with Europe

By Erica Consterdine, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
Earlier this week, it seemed possible that young people in the UK might soon be able to travel freely to work and live in Europe again. The European Commission laid out proposals to open mobility to millions of 18- to 30-year-olds from the EU and UK, allowing them to work, study and live in respective states for up to four years.

But the government swiftly rejected the offer, saying that “free movement within the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Brazil, the intelligence services spied on over 300,000 citizens during the military dictatorship
~ Dark matter: our new experiment aims to turn the ghostly substance into actual light
~ Tarantino abandons his tenth film – five other times Hollywood giants cancelled big projects
~ Jordan has long been a beacon of stability in the Middle East – but that looks to be changing
~ Male baldness is often trivialised – our research shows it should be taken seriously
~ To tackle climate change Labour must rebuild the planning system – not ‘bulldoze’ it
~ US drugs regulator gives LSD ‘breakthrough’ status for treating anxiety – why this is so significant
~ I contributed to the Misogyny In Music report – it’s sadly unsurprising that its recommendations have been rejected
~ Spotify just made a record profit. What can the platform do now to maintain momentum?
~ #MeTooGarçons: ‘In France, 80% of violent acts against men affect those under 18’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter