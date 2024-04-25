Tolerance.ca
Tarantino abandons his tenth film – five other times Hollywood giants cancelled big projects

By Kieran Foster, Assistant Professor in Film and Screen Studies, University of Nottingham
Quentin Tarantino has reportedly scrapped what was supposed to be his tenth and final feature film, The Movie Critic, deep into pre-production.

This decision is one in a long line of cancelled or unproduced projects left by the Hollywood wayside. For every film that makes it to our screens, hundreds if not thousands fail to make it – be it due to financial reasons, personal differences, or just the whims of the creatives involved.

