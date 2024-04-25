Protecting communities: The urgency of vaccinating to prevent a measles resurgence
By Kirsten Fiest, Associate Professor and Scientific Director of the O'Brien Institute for Public Health, University of Calgary
James Talbot, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health, University of Alberta
Jason Cabaj, Clinical Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
The resurgence of measles and whooping cough is troubling. The most effective way to prevent the return and spread of vaccine-preventable diseases is through vaccination and combating vaccine hesitancy.
