Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Protecting communities: The urgency of vaccinating to prevent a measles resurgence

By Kirsten Fiest, Associate Professor and Scientific Director of the O'Brien Institute for Public Health, University of Calgary
James Talbot, Adjunct Professor, School of Public Health, University of Alberta
Jason Cabaj, Clinical Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
The resurgence of measles and whooping cough is troubling. The most effective way to prevent the return and spread of vaccine-preventable diseases is through vaccination and combating vaccine hesitancy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Brazil, the intelligence services spied on over 300,000 citizens during the military dictatorship
~ Dark matter: our new experiment aims to turn the ghostly substance into actual light
~ The politics stopping the UK from opening a youth mobility scheme with Europe
~ Tarantino abandons his tenth film – five other times Hollywood giants cancelled big projects
~ Jordan has long been a beacon of stability in the Middle East – but that looks to be changing
~ Male baldness is often trivialised – our research shows it should be taken seriously
~ To tackle climate change Labour must rebuild the planning system – not ‘bulldoze’ it
~ US drugs regulator gives LSD ‘breakthrough’ status for treating anxiety – why this is so significant
~ I contributed to the Misogyny In Music report – it’s sadly unsurprising that its recommendations have been rejected
~ Spotify just made a record profit. What can the platform do now to maintain momentum?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter