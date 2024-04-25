Nature conservation works, and we’re getting better at it – new study
By Joseph William Bull, Associate Professor in Climate Change Biology, University of Oxford
Jake E. Bicknell, Senior Lecturer in Biodiversity Conservation, University of Kent
To work in nature conservation is to battle a headwind of bad news. When the overwhelming picture indicates the natural world is in decline, is there any room for optimism? Well, our new global study has some good news: we provide the strongest evidence to date that nature conservation efforts are not only effective, but that when they do work, they often really work.
Trends in nature conservation tend to be measured in terms of “biodiversity” – that is, the variety among living organisms from genes to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 25, 2024