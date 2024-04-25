Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s young education researchers need networks to share experience more than pressure to produce outputs

By Mpho-Entle Puleng Modise, Associate professor, University of South Africa
Maureen Robinson, Professor, Faculty of Education, Stellenbosch University
South Africa has for many years been a strong player in several areas of world-class research. Some of the country’s researchers have made major contributions in areas like the biomedical sciences, palaeontology and astronomy

Good research matters. It can have broad, positive consequences. On paper South Africa’s government recognises this. The 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation points…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gender therapy review reveals devastating impacts on teens
~ Amid campus crackdowns, Gaza war triggers freedom of expression crisis
~ Turning point? The ethnicization of social issues and what Indigenous communities think about it in Russia
~ Self-immolation: hundreds of people in the US have set themselves on fire in protest since the 1960s
~ Nigeria is pioneering a new vaccine to fight meningitis - why this matters
~ Sudan’s civil war is rooted in its historical favouritism of Arab and Islamic identity
~ Ukraine recap: US$60 billion aid package brings fresh hope to desperate Kyiv
~ Nigerians throw naira notes around to show love: but it could land you in jail
~ From stereotypes to sovereignty: How Indigenous media makers assert narrative control
~ How gendered disinformation on social media harms Kenyan women seeking political office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter