Nigerians throw naira notes around to show love: but it could land you in jail

By Abiodun Odusote, Associate professor, University of Lagos
The legal implication of physically damaging the naira, Nigeria’s currency, came into focus recently with the prosecution of at least two celebrities by the country’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Nigeria has a law that prohibits what it terms abuse, which also includes writing on the notes or crumpling them. It also covers naira coins. The law was introduced in 2007 but few Nigerians knew of its existence until now. Public law professor


© The Conversation -
