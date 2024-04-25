Sadiq Khan on track for third term as London mayor – but nearly half of Londoners dissatisfied with performance
By Elizabeth Simon, Postdoctoral Researcher in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Farah Hussain, PhD Candidate, School of Politics and International Relations, Queen Mary University of London
Polls have consistently shown that the incumbent mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, appears to be on track to win a third term in office at the upcoming mayoral elections on May 2.
One poll we commissioned as part of our Polling…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 25, 2024