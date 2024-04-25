Tolerance.ca
Banning TikTok won’t solve social media’s foreign influence, teen harm and data privacy problems

By Sarah Florini, Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies, Arizona State University
TikTok is hardly a model social media platform, but it’s also far from an outlier when it comes to threats to Americans.The Conversation


