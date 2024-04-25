Tolerance.ca
IceCube researchers detect a rare type of energetic neutrino sent from powerful astronomical objects

By Doug Cowen, Professor of Physics and Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State
About a trillion tiny particles called neutrinos pass through you every second. Created during the Big Bang, these “relic” neutrinos exist throughout the entire universe, but they can’t harm you. In fact, only one of them is likely to lightly tap an atom in your body in your entire lifetime.

Most neutrinos produced by objects such as black holes have much more energy than the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
