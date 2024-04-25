Tolerance.ca
Biden administration tells employers to stop shackling workers with ‘noncompete agreements’

By Raymond Hogler, Professor Emeritus of Management, Colorado State University
Most American workers are hired “at will”: Employers owe their employees nothing in the relationship except earned wages, and employees are at liberty to quit at their option. As the rule is generally stated, either party may terminate the arrangement at any time for a good or bad reason, or none at all.

In keeping with that no-strings-attached spirit, employees may move on as they see fit – unless, that is, they happen to be among the tens…The Conversation


