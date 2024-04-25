Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: TikTok ban won’t solve harms of Big Tech’s invasive surveillance

By Amnesty International
Responding to the US government’s decision to impose a nationwide ban on TikTok if ByteDance, its parent company, does not sell the app’s US operations within 270 days, Lauren Armistead, Deputy Director at Amnesty Tech, said:   “The US government’s decision to impose an outright ban on TikTok fails to address the endemic human rights risks and harms associated with the surveillance-based business models of other tech companies, including Meta and Google. Banning TikTok also disproportionately restricts people’s […] The post US: TikTok ban won’t solve harms of Big Tech’s invasive surveillance   …


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How gendered disinformation on social media harms Kenyan women seeking political office
~ Grattan on Friday: Social media companies can’t be immune from the need for a social licence
~ Persisting inequality has made many young South Africans question the choices made by Nelson Mandela – podcast
~ Challengers: new Zendaya tennis film reviewed by an expert in the psychology of competition
~ New ‘cold war’ grows ever warmer as the prospect of a nuclear arms race hots up
~ Sadiq Khan on track for third term as London mayor – but nearly half of Londoners dissatisfied with performance
~ Wiley’s Treddin’ on Thin Ice at 20: revisiting a blueprint that continues to shape grime
~ Celebrities routinely drop in on this Florida university’s hospitality course
~ Banning TikTok won’t solve social media’s foreign influence, teen harm and data privacy problems
~ IceCube researchers detect a rare type of energetic neutrino sent from powerful astronomical objects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter