A Hong Kong Facebook group on shop closure strives to survive allegations of inciting discontent

By Oiwan Lam
Several pro-establishment commentators and outlets claimed that the page had been hijacked by the “yellow clan” (pro-democracy) and a newspaper columnist warned that it might “incite” discontent against the government


