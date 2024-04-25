Tolerance.ca
Vaping now more common than smoking among young people – and the risks go beyond lung and brain damage

By Amira Guirguis, Associate Professor of Pharmacy, Swansea University
Vaping is now more common than cigarette smoking among young people, according to a new report coordinated by the University of Glasgow and commissioned by the World Health Organization.

This echoes research that has found the popularity of vaping among young people in the UK has surged in recent years. The number of children experimenting with vapes increased from 7.7% in 2022 to 11.6% in 2023, according to a surveyThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
