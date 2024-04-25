Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Army Massacres 223 Villagers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The women’s mosque in the center of Soro village, Thiou district, northern Yatenga province, Burkina Faso. March 2024 © 2024 Private (Nairobi) – The Burkina Faso military summarily executed at least 223 civilians, including at least 56 children, in two villages on February 25, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. These mass killings, among the worst army abuse in Burkina Faso since 2015, appear to be part of a widespread military campaign against civilians accused of collaborating with Islamist armed groups, and may amount to crimes against humanity. Soldiers killed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
