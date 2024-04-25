Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Africa’s High Teenage Pregnancy Rate Demands Strong Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 19-year-old woman carries her child outside her secondary school classroom in Nyeri, Kenya, January 8, 2021. © 2021 Monicah Mwangi/Reuters Throughout 2024, the African Union will mark the “AU Year of Education.” The aim is to renew collective commitment and joint action by African countries towards the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 on education, as well as the Continental Educational Strategy for Africa, designed to make education a reality for all children and young people in Africa. However, tens of thousands of African girls drop…


© Human Rights Watch -
