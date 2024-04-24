Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If plastic manufacturing goes up 10%, plastic pollution goes up 10% – and we’re set for a huge surge in production

By Kathryn Willis, Postdoctoral Researcher, CSIRO
Britta Denise Hardesty, Senior Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Katie Conlon, Ph.D., Researcher, Portland State University
Win Cowger, Research Director, Moore Institute for Plastic Pollution Research, University of California, Riverside
The more plastic, the more waste we produce. It sounds simple, but this discovery could help us find ways of ending plastic pollution.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
