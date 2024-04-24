Ancient nomads you’ve probably never heard of disappeared from Europe 1,000 years ago. Now, DNA analysis reveals how they lived
By Magdalena M.E. Bunbury, Postdoctoral Researcher, James Cook University
Guido Alberto Gnecchi-Ruscone, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Archaeogenetics, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
The Avars dominated southeastern central Europe for hundreds of years, leaving one of the richest archaeological heritages in Europe. Now scientists are using DNA to reveal details of their societies.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 24, 2024