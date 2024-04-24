Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Loss and Damage Fund for climate change must not restrict the role of civil society

By Amnesty International
Speaking ahead of the inaugural board meeting of the new international Loss and Damage Fund for climate change next week, Amnesty International’s Climate Advisor Ann Harrison said: “Amnesty International and other climate justice organizations are deeply concerned about restrictions imposed on the participation of civil society organizations at the first board meeting of the Loss […] The post Global: Loss and Damage Fund for climate change must not restrict the role of civil society appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


