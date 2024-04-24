Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How marketing classes can rescue ‘ugly produce’ from becoming food waste

By Narmin Tartila Banu, PhD Candidate, Marketing, Carleton University
Aron Darmody, Associate Professor of Marketing, Carleton University
Leighann C. Neilson, Associate Professor, Marketing, Carleton University
New research suggests educators can play a crucial role in changing attitudes and actions about food waste and equip future marketing professionals with the tools to tackle sustainability challenges.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The denial of Palestinian childhood
~ Detoxifying masculinity: How men’s groups reshape attitudes
~ EU Misses Opportunity on Frontex Transparency, Accountability
~ Honoring a Philippine Human Rights Icon
~ Fallout: an expertly crafted TV adaptation that manages to incorporate some of the best elements of gameplay
~ Extraordinary Vietnam fraud case exposes the inherent vulnerabilities of banks
~ AI-powered ‘deep medicine’ could transform healthcare in the NHS and reconnect staff with their patients
~ Ukraine war: Putin’s plan to fire up Zaporizhzhia power plant risks massive nuclear disaster
~ How Israel continues to censor journalists covering the war in Gaza
~ Rishi Sunak wants to cut the cost of ‘sicknote’ Britain. But we’ve found a strong economic case for benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter