Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Misses Opportunity on Frontex Transparency, Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The headquarters of EU border agency Frontex in Warsaw, Poland September 8, 2021. © 2021 Kacper Pempel/Reuters Nearly three years ago, on July 30, 2021, a Libyan Coast Guard patrol boat intercepted a small vessel carrying around 20 people. The interception by Libyan officials happened despite the vessel being within Malta’s search-and-rescue area. Our investigations suggest the European Union border agency Frontex played a role in enabling the interception, but the agency has refused to share any information about it. Today, the General Court of the EU ruled that Frontex…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The denial of Palestinian childhood
~ Detoxifying masculinity: How men’s groups reshape attitudes
~ How marketing classes can rescue ‘ugly produce’ from becoming food waste
~ Honoring a Philippine Human Rights Icon
~ Fallout: an expertly crafted TV adaptation that manages to incorporate some of the best elements of gameplay
~ Extraordinary Vietnam fraud case exposes the inherent vulnerabilities of banks
~ AI-powered ‘deep medicine’ could transform healthcare in the NHS and reconnect staff with their patients
~ Ukraine war: Putin’s plan to fire up Zaporizhzhia power plant risks massive nuclear disaster
~ How Israel continues to censor journalists covering the war in Gaza
~ Rishi Sunak wants to cut the cost of ‘sicknote’ Britain. But we’ve found a strong economic case for benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter