Fallout: an expertly crafted TV adaptation that manages to incorporate some of the best elements of gameplay

By Peter Howell, Senior Lecturer in Game Design, University of Portsmouth
Fallout is set in the Los Angeles “Wasteland”, 219 years after a global nuclear war devastated civilisation. Fortunately, the pre-war defence company Vault-Tec had developed a series of underground bunkers, called vaults, designed to ensure the continuation of American society in just such a scenario. Lucky, right?

The show follows three survivors. Lucy (Ella Purnell), a vault dweller leaves the safety of her bunker for the Wasteland to search for her missing father. Maximus (Aaron Moten), a rookie soldier in The Brotherhood of Steel, a paramilitary faction of surface-dwelling survivors,…The Conversation


