Human Rights Observatory

AI-powered ‘deep medicine’ could transform healthcare in the NHS and reconnect staff with their patients

By Will Jones, Director of Research and Lecturer in Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Modelling (DAIM), University of Hull
Today’s NHS faces severe time constraints, with the risk of short consultations and concerns about the risk of misdiagnosis or delayed care. These challenges are compounded by limited resources and overstretched staff that results in protracted patient wait times and generic treatment strategies.

Staff can operate with…





