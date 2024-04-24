Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Israel continues to censor journalists covering the war in Gaza

By Colleen Murrell, Full Professor in Journalism, Dublin City University
Accusations about Israeli censorship of the media went mainstream in the US recently when the New York Times published an opinion piece headlined: The Israeli Censorship Regime is Growing. That Needs to Stop..

In the piece Jodie Ginsberg, the chief executive of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), wrote: “The high rate of journalists’ deaths and arrests, including a slew in the West Bank; laws allowing its government to shut down foreign news…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fallout: an expertly crafted TV adaptation that manages to incorporate some of the best elements of gameplay
~ Extraordinary Vietnam fraud case exposes the inherent vulnerabilities of banks
~ AI-powered ‘deep medicine’ could transform healthcare in the NHS and reconnect staff with their patients
~ Ukraine war: Putin’s plan to fire up Zaporizhzhia power plant risks massive nuclear disaster
~ Rishi Sunak wants to cut the cost of ‘sicknote’ Britain. But we’ve found a strong economic case for benefits
~ New EU trade rules could put poor countries in a billion dollar ‘green squeeze’
~ The UK’s Climate Change Act, once the envy of the world, faces a stress test
~ The weather experiment that really flooded Dubai
~ Economic growth tops the priority list for Canadian policymakers — here’s why
~ Our laser technique can tell apart elephant and mammoth ivory – here’s how it may disrupt the ivory trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter