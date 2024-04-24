Rishi Sunak wants to cut the cost of ‘sicknote’ Britain. But we’ve found a strong economic case for benefits
By Elliott Johnson, Senior Research Fellow in Public Policy and CAPE North of Tyne Combined Authority Policy Fellow, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Howard Reed, Senior Research Fellow, Social Work, Education and Community Wellbeing, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Matthew T. Johnson, Professor of Public Policy, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Welfare reforms targeted at the sick and disabled won’t boost government coffers. In fact, spending on those who need support and investing in less conditional systems has a real financial return.
- Wednesday, April 24, 2024