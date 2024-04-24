Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New EU trade rules could put poor countries in a billion dollar ‘green squeeze’

By Jodie Keane, Senior Research Fellow, International Economic Development Group, ODI
The EU parliament has just approved sweeping new rules that will require companies to avoid and mitigate human rights and environmental abuses in their supply chains.

These are noble aims. They have been a long time coming. But without careful design and more proactive support for business and suppliers in the developing world, there are real risks of well-intentioned policies putting the poorest countries in a “green…The Conversation


