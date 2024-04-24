Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s Climate Change Act, once the envy of the world, faces a stress test

By Rebecca Willis, Professor in Energy and Climate Governance, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
The Scottish government’s decision to row back on its 2030 climate pledge illustrates the crux of any target: it’s easy to set one with a big political flourish, but harder to follow through with a careful plan to achieve it.

Does that mean that targets for reducing the emissions of greenhouse gas driving climate change are worthless? Not necessarily. There are two types of climate target: the empty promise and the calculated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fallout: an expertly crafted TV adaptation that manages to incorporate some of the best elements of gameplay
~ Extraordinary Vietnam fraud case exposes the inherent vulnerabilities of banks
~ AI-powered ‘deep medicine’ could transform healthcare in the NHS and reconnect staff with their patients
~ Ukraine war: Putin’s plan to fire up Zaporizhzhia power plant risks massive nuclear disaster
~ How Israel continues to censor journalists covering the war in Gaza
~ Rishi Sunak wants to cut the cost of ‘sicknote’ Britain. But we’ve found a strong economic case for benefits
~ New EU trade rules could put poor countries in a billion dollar ‘green squeeze’
~ The weather experiment that really flooded Dubai
~ Economic growth tops the priority list for Canadian policymakers — here’s why
~ Our laser technique can tell apart elephant and mammoth ivory – here’s how it may disrupt the ivory trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter