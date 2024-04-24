Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our laser technique can tell apart elephant and mammoth ivory – here’s how it may disrupt the ivory trade

By Rebecca Shepherd, Senior Lecturer in Anatomy, University of Bristol
In recent years, the global trade in elephant ivory has faced significant restrictions in an effort to protect dwindling elephant populations. Many countries have stringent controls on the trade of elephant ivory. The sale of mammoth ivory, sourced primarily from long-extinct species, however, remains unregulated.

But it’s a significant challenge for customs and law enforcement agencies to distinguish between ivory from extinct mammoths and living elephants. This is a process that is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fallout: an expertly crafted TV adaptation that manages to incorporate some of the best elements of gameplay
~ Extraordinary Vietnam fraud case exposes the inherent vulnerabilities of banks
~ AI-powered ‘deep medicine’ could transform healthcare in the NHS and reconnect staff with their patients
~ Ukraine war: Putin’s plan to fire up Zaporizhzhia power plant risks massive nuclear disaster
~ How Israel continues to censor journalists covering the war in Gaza
~ Rishi Sunak wants to cut the cost of ‘sicknote’ Britain. But we’ve found a strong economic case for benefits
~ New EU trade rules could put poor countries in a billion dollar ‘green squeeze’
~ The UK’s Climate Change Act, once the envy of the world, faces a stress test
~ The weather experiment that really flooded Dubai
~ Economic growth tops the priority list for Canadian policymakers — here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter