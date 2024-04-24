Tolerance.ca
Dominica High Court Decriminalizes Same-Sex Conduct

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dominica’s High Court of Justice in the capital Roseau,  pictured with other commercial and government buildings, January 9, 2023. © 2023 Nandani Bridglal/Shutterstock In a historic judgment published on April 22, the Dominica High Court decriminalized consensual same-sex relations. Dominica becomes the fourth Eastern Caribbean country to strike down discriminatory legal provisions and decriminalize gay sex, following Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Barbados. Dominica’s Sexual Offences Act had punished “buggery” with up to 10 years’ imprisonment and…


© Human Rights Watch
