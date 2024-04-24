Tolerance.ca
Iraq: At least 13 people executed amid alarming lack of transparency

By Amnesty International
The Iraqi authorities must immediately halt all executions, said Amnesty International today, after at least 13 men were put to death on 22 April in Nasiriyah Central Prison, in the southern governorate of Thi Qar, following their conviction on overly broad and vague terrorism charges. Amnesty International is concerned that many more people may have


© Amnesty International -
