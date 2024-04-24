Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do implicit bias trainings on race improve health care? Not yet – but incorporating the latest science can help hospitals treat all patients equitably

By Nao Hagiwara, Professor of Public Health Sciences, Director of the Program on Health Disparities and Community Engagement Research, University of Virginia
Tiffany Green, Associate Professor of Population Health Sciences and Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Wisconsin-Madison
There is increasing evidence that implicit bias – non-conscious attitudes toward specific groups – is a source of racial inequities in certain aspects of health care, and lawmakers are taking note.

Since the tragic murder of George Floyd in May 2020, wherein a Black man was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nearsightedness is at epidemic levels – and the problem begins in childhood
~ Gender-nonconforming ancient Romans found refuge in community dedicated to goddess Cybele
~ For millions of Americans, high-speed internet is unavailable or unaffordable − a telecommunications expert explains how to bring broadband to the places that need it the most
~ What is ‘techno-optimism’? 2 technology scholars explain the ideology that says technology is the answer to every problem
~ How trains linked rival port cities along the US East Coast into a cultural and economic megalopolis
~ From shrimp Jesus to fake self-portraits, AI-generated images have become the latest form of social media spam
~ The Mattei Plan: why Giorgia Meloni is looking to Africa
~ Impact investing in Paris suburban ‘banlieue’ neighbourhoods: untapped social and economic potential
~ Rwanda’s post-genocide model prioritises security over freedom and equality – a risk to future stability
~ R21 anti-malaria vaccine is a game changer: scientist who helped design it reflects on 30 years of research, and what it promises
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter