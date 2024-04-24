Tolerance.ca
For millions of Americans, high-speed internet is unavailable or unaffordable − a telecommunications expert explains how to bring broadband to the places that need it the most

By Christopher Ali, Pioneers Chair in Telecommunications & Professor of Telecommunications, Penn State
Millions of Americans still don’t have access to high-speed internet. Christopher Ali, a professor of telecommunications at Penn State University, discusses who lacks access to broadband and how the federal government – with a US$65 billion commitment – is trying to bring more…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
