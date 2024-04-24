From shrimp Jesus to fake self-portraits, AI-generated images have become the latest form of social media spam
By Renee DiResta, Research Manager of the Stanford Internet Observatory, Stanford University
Abhiram Reddy, Research Assistant at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University
Josh A. Goldstein, Research Fellow at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University
Visually appealing and cheap to produce, AI-generated images allow scammers and spammers to post high volumes of engaging content − and Facebook’s algorithm may be promoting these posts.
