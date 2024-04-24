The Mattei Plan: why Giorgia Meloni is looking to Africa
By Jean-Pierre Darnis, Professeur des Universités, directeur du master en relations franco-italiennes, Université Côte d'Azur, Chercheur associé à la Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique (FRS, Paris), professeur et membre du CISS de l'université LUISS de Rome, Université Côte d’Azur
By turning southward, Georgia Meloni’s far-right government is both breaking with foreign policy conventions and scoring points with her base ahead of the European elections.
- Wednesday, April 24, 2024