Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Mattei Plan: why Giorgia Meloni is looking to Africa

By Jean-Pierre Darnis, Professeur des Universités, directeur du master en relations franco-italiennes, Université Côte d'Azur, Chercheur associé à la Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique (FRS, Paris), professeur et membre du CISS de l'université LUISS de Rome, Université Côte d’Azur
By turning southward, Georgia Meloni’s far-right government is both breaking with foreign policy conventions and scoring points with her base ahead of the European elections.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
