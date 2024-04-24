Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s Transgender Law Revisions Should Be Grounded in Autonomy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Participants at the Tokyo Trans March in Shibuya district of Tokyo, March 31, 2023.  © 2023 Yuichi Yamazaki/AFP via Getty Images Members of Japan’s Diet are revising the law, declared unconstitutional, that allows transgender people to change their legal gender. Last October, Japan’s Supreme Court ruled the country’s sterilization surgery requirement for transgender people is unconstitutional, and now lawmakers are debating how to amend the legal gender recognition law. Debates have featured some troubling proposals, such as a lengthy waiting period and compulsory hormone…


