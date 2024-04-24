Religion and COVID-19: methodists and Church of England followers more likely to have been vaccinated than Muslims and Pentecostals
By Steve Pickering, Docent, Political Science, University of Amsterdam
Martin Ejnar Hansen, Reader in Political Science, Brunel University London
There are many factors which affect how successfully a vaccine is rolled out. One of these is the public health communication strategy. Surprisingly, a key factor in determining the success of these strategies is religion. While some religious groups were keen to be vaccinated against COVID-19, others were much more hesitant.
During the height of the pandemic, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 quickly became the social norm. Having experienced pandemic life, most people were keen to get a full series of vaccinations as soon as they were made available.
Yet our
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 24, 2024