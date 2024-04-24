Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Military conscription is returning to Europe, but is it really a more equal way of mobilising? What history tells us

By Tony Ingesson, Assistant professor in Political Science, Lund University
The idea that conscription, defined as the compulsory enlistment of citizens for military service, can increase equality and instil a sense of solidarity that transcends traditional societal divides has echoed throughout history.

Several Nato member countries including Latvia have reintroduced conscription, and others such as Sweden and Estonia have recently extended it to reach more people, as the threat of a possible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
