‘Lobster gate’ in Turkey sparks conversation about economic inequality

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Amid a deepening cost of living crisis in Turkey, the ruling party MP, Şebnem Bursalı found herself at the heart of public criticism when she posted a photo of a lobster.


© Global Voices -
