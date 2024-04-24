Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese swimming scandal: a strong defence by world anti-doping body, but narrative of ‘cover-up’ remains

By Tracey Holmes, Professorial Fellow in Sport, University of Canberra
Catherine Ordway, Associate Professor Sport Management and Sport Integrity Lead, University of Canberra
The World Anti-Doping Agency stands by its handling of the allegations. So, why have some in the media and in the US been so quick to point the finger at China?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Lobster gate’ in Turkey sparks conversation about economic inequality
~ Poetry, parties and ‘strong Australian tea’. The surprising story of how Anzac Day has been marked in the US for over 100 years
~ ‘It bucked our lads up wonderfully’: the lightning-quick WWI battle that marked the birth of the US-Australia military alliance
~ Sugar gums have a reputation as risky branch-droppers but they’re important to bees, parrots and possums
~ Most bees don’t die after stinging – and other surprising bee facts
~ How Anzac deaths changed the way we mourn to this day
~ First Nations Anzacs sacrificed life and limb for Country. Why aren’t their stories shown onscreen?
~ Our housing system is broken and the poorest Australians are being hardest hit
~ Inflation is slowly falling, while student debt is climbing: 6 graphs that explain today’s CPI
~ Sugar in baby food: why Nestlé needs to be held to account in Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter