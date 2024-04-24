Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sugar in baby food: why Nestlé needs to be held to account in Africa

By Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor in the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Nestlé has been criticised for adding sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in many poorer countries. The Swiss food giant controls 20% of the baby-food market, valued at nearly US$70 billion.

Nadine Dreyer asked public health academic Susan Goldstein why extra sugar is particularly bad for babies and why she thinks multinationals target low-income countries with sweeter products.

Why has Nestlé been criticised?

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Lobster gate’ in Turkey sparks conversation about economic inequality
~ Chinese swimming scandal: a strong defence by world anti-doping body, but narrative of ‘cover-up’ remains
~ Poetry, parties and ‘strong Australian tea’. The surprising story of how Anzac Day has been marked in the US for over 100 years
~ ‘It bucked our lads up wonderfully’: the lightning-quick WWI battle that marked the birth of the US-Australia military alliance
~ Sugar gums have a reputation as risky branch-droppers but they’re important to bees, parrots and possums
~ Most bees don’t die after stinging – and other surprising bee facts
~ How Anzac deaths changed the way we mourn to this day
~ First Nations Anzacs sacrificed life and limb for Country. Why aren’t their stories shown onscreen?
~ Our housing system is broken and the poorest Australians are being hardest hit
~ Inflation is slowly falling, while student debt is climbing: 6 graphs that explain today’s CPI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter