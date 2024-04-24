Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Economist Chris Richardson on an ‘ugly’ inflation result and the coming budget

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
With Jim Chalmers’s third budget on May 14, Australians will be looking for some more cost-of-living relief – beyond the tax cuts – although they have been warned extra measures will be modest.

As this week’s consumer price index showed, the battle with inflation has not yet been won. The government can’t afford to have an over-generous budget add to inflation and further delay a pre-election reduction in interest rates.

In this podcast, we’re joined by independent economist Chris Richardson to discuss the budget and Australia’s economic outlook.

Richardson…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
