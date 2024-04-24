What kind of diner are you? 6 types of diners who avoid plant-based meat dishes
By David Fechner, Research Fellow, Social Marketing, Griffith University
Bettina Grün, Associate Professor, Institute for Statistics and Mathematics, Vienna University of Economics and Business
Sara Dolnicar, Research Professor in Tourism, School of Business, The University of Queensland
Imagine having dinner at a restaurant. The menu offers plant-based meat alternatives made mostly from vegetables, mushrooms, legumes and wheat that mimic meat in taste, texture and smell. Despite being given that choice, you decide to order a traditional meat or vegetable dish. That’s a common decision.
The Australian plant-based meat industry has grown significantly in recent years and has been projected to become a A$3…
