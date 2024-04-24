Tolerance.ca
Counter-narratives from the colonial archive: Tony Birch on the writing of Kim Scott

By Tony Birch, Boisbouvier Chair in Australian Literature, The University of Melbourne
With all the talk of “truth-telling” in Australia, some of it worthwhile and some clichéd, Kim Scott’s writing provides an invaluable entry point to a meaningful dialogue.The Conversation


