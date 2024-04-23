Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reflections from the Secretary General on the state of human rights in 2023/24

By Amnesty International
I never expected the state of human rights to lead me to reference the 1980s sci-fi film Back to the Future. Yet here we are. A world spiralling through time, hurtling backwards past the 1948 promise of universal human rights, even as it spins ever faster forwards into a future overtaken by Big Tech and […] The post Reflections from the Secretary General on the state of human rights in 2023/24 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The historic repatriation of a giant lizard in a jar from Scotland to Jamaica is more than a symbolic gesture
~ Tech companies must help the fight aganst extremists using encryption: ASIO boss
~ Amnesty International sounds alarm on a watershed moment for international law amid flagrant rule-breaking by governments and corporate actors
~ UK’s newly passed ‘Safety in Rwanda’ bill is anything but safe: UN officials
~ Sticking your neck out for the PWHL: A call to mandate neck guards in women’s hockey
~ International student resentment brews but allowing fewer students into Canada isn’t the answer
~ From Gallipoli to Gaza: remembering the Anzacs not as a ‘coming of age’ tale but as a lesson for the future
~ The high and mighty Himalayas: A biodiversity hotbed facing significant challenges
~ Why the term ‘DEI’ is being weaponized as a racist dog whistle
~ How studying trends in human lifespans can measure progress in addressing inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter