Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK’s newly passed ‘Safety in Rwanda’ bill is anything but safe: UN officials

Following the United Kingdom Parliament’s passage of the “Safety of Rwanda” bill, two top UN officials sounded an alarm on Tuesday about its harmful impact on global responsibility-sharing, human rights and refugee protection.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sticking your neck out for the PWHL: A call to mandate neck guards in women’s hockey
~ International student resentment brews but allowing fewer students into Canada isn’t the answer
~ From Gallipoli to Gaza: remembering the Anzacs not as a ‘coming of age’ tale but as a lesson for the future
~ The high and mighty Himalayas: A biodiversity hotbed facing significant challenges
~ Why the term ‘DEI’ is being weaponized as a racist dog whistle
~ How studying trends in human lifespans can measure progress in addressing inequality
~ Is it possible to ‘objectively’ judge music? We asked 5 experts
~ Can a drug like Ozempic help treat addictions to alcohol, opioids or other substances?
~ Half our colleagues suffer pain and discomfort from periods. But they’re still a taboo subject at work
~ Nova Weetman’s memoir of losing her partner to cancer during COVID lockdown blends hard-won wisdom with pure nostalgic joy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter