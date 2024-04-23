Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
International student resentment brews but allowing fewer students into Canada isn’t the answer

By George Kofi Danso, PhD Student in Human Geography, Queen's University, Ontario
Canada has prided itself on being a welcoming haven for students from around the world. But beneath the surface of this inclusive narrative, a troubling resentment is brewing.

A wave of anti-immigrant rhetoric has cast a shadow over international students, turning their pursuit of knowledge and cultural exchange into…The Conversation


© The Conversation
