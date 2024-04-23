Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How studying trends in human lifespans can measure progress in addressing inequality

By Peter Zizler, Professor, Mathematics, Mount Royal University
Shoba Ittyipe, Associate Professor, Mathematics & Computing, Mount Royal University
People are living longer lives compared to previous generations but, over the last few decades, there has been a hidden shift — they are passing away at increasingly similar ages.

This is a trend captured by the Gini Index, also called the Gini Coefficient. Should everyone pass away at the same age, the Gini Index would be zero. This makes the Gini Index a measure of equality, and a Gini Index of one represents inequality.

The Gini…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
