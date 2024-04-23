Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can a drug like Ozempic help treat addictions to alcohol, opioids or other substances?

By Shalini Arunogiri, Addiction Psychiatrist, Associate Professor, Monash University
Leigh Walker, Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health
Roberta Anversa, The University of Melbourne
Hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are taking drugs like Ozempic to lose weight. But what do we actually know about them? This month, The Conversation’s experts explore their rise, impact and potential consequences.

Semaglutide (sold as Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus) was initially developed to treat diabetes. It works by stimulating the production of insulin to keep blood sugar levels in check.

This type of drug is increasingly being prescribed for weight loss,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
