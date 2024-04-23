Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Baby Reindeer: how the Netflix TV show brings a fresh perspective to male sexual victimisation

By Dimitris Akrivos, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Surrey
This article discusses sexual assault and contains spoilers for Baby Reindeer.

Baby Reindeer is a gripping new Netflix show based on a true story and adapted from an acclaimed play by Scottish actor Richard Gadd. The show delves into the harrowing experiences of its main character, Donny (a fictionalised version of Gadd), whose life unravels after he becomes the target of a female stalker, Martha (played by Jessica Gunning).

Baby Reindeer has captivated audiences with its candid portrayal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ History for sale: what does South Africa’s struggle heritage mean after 30 years of democracy?
~ Good for your health and the environment: why we should be eating oily fish
~ Parliament passes bill declaring Rwanda safe – but can it really be called a law at all?
~ TikTok and Instagram are full of misleading information about birth control — and wellness influencers are helping drive these narratives
~ Turkey’s suppression of the Kurdish political movement continues to fuel a deadly armed conflict
~ The obstacles that could still stop flights to Rwanda from taking off
~ Gaza war: artificial intelligence is changing the speed of targeting and scale of civilian harm in unprecedented ways
~ Does ejaculating often reduce your risk of prostate cancer?
~ A Nasa rover has reached a promising place to search for fossilised life on Mars
~ Why is the London Stock Exchange losing out to the US – and can it stem the flow?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter