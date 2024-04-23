Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey’s suppression of the Kurdish political movement continues to fuel a deadly armed conflict

By Recep Onursal, Lecturer in International Relations, University of Kent
The world has 91 democracies and 88 autocracies. Yet 71% of the world’s population (some 5.7 billion people) are living under autocratic rule, a big jump from 48% ten years ago.

This trend towards authoritarianism can clearly be seen in Turkey. Since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took office in 2003, he has gradually centralised power by systematically suppressing any political opposition. This has involved…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
